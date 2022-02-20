Watch now: Sunday fire destroys home in historic Decatur neighborhood

DECATUR — Firefighters in Decatur responded to a major structure fire early Sunday evening in what neighbors described as an abandoned home in the 500 block of West Prairie Avenue.

Smoke and flames could be seen pouring from the roof of the two-story home near the historic city neighborhood that includes the Gov. Oglesby Mansion.

“This whole area around here and William Street has got some nice houses on it,” said Paul Depeugh, who stood with his wife, Edna, watching the firefighters work.

His wife said it was sad to see so many once grand homes from Decatur’s past fall into ruin and then burn down.

“Yeah, it just breaks my heart to see this house destroyed,” she added, as jets of water from firefighter hoses blasted through the roof, chasing down patches of still-burning shingles.

The Decatur Fire Department had two ladder trucks working the scene and numerous other vehicles while they fought to control the flames and prevent any spread to nearby houses in the close-spaced neighborhood.

Firefighters were unavailable to provide more details Sunday evening, and this story will be updated when more information is known.

