Watch now: 'Suspicious' Decatur fire spreads to neighboring home

DECATUR — An early-morning Decatur house fire eventually spread to a neighboring home, causing extensive damage to both dwellings, officials said.

Decatur firefighters were called to the first house fire at approximately 2 a.m. Friday at 1231 E. William St., according to a statement from Deputy Fire Chief Jim Ohl. The first crew to arrive at the scene found the 1½ story home fully engulfed in flames. The heavy fire spread east to the neighbor home's attic.

The department upgraded the situation to a second-alarm fire, and two additional crews were dispatched to the scene. An aerial device was used to extinguish the fire from above and to protect the house on the west side, Ohl said. Fire crews attacked the eastside house from the inside.

The home where the fire originated was vacant, Ohl said. The neighboring eastside home was occupied by four adults and four children. The American Red Cross assisted the family, due to the heavy damage to the house.

The cause of the original fire is under investigation. In a social media post, the department characterized the blaze as "suspicious" and encouraged anyone with information to call 217-424-2811.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.