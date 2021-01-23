Watch now: Thankful arrive hours early for Macon County COVID vaccinations

DECATUR — It had all the makings of a Black Friday sales event.
People arriving before sunset on Thursday, more than 17 hours early, to ensure they got what they came for.
But it wasn't an elusive bargain that brought them to Progress City USA on the campus of Richland Community College. It was the desire to get a shot of the coronavirus vaccine at a drive-through vaccination event that began at 9 a.m. Friday.
Within a minute of starting, the event was deemed closed because more than enough people were already in line to reach the participation limit of 500 doses.
Harristown residents Ed German and his wife, Nannette, both 67, were the first to get in line for vaccinations. They arrived around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
"Within minutes of us getting in line, people started getting in line behind us," German said. "We're very thankful that our county and our state is making it available."
He recalled the line extending onto Brush College Road over the first three hours as hundreds of Macon County residents arrived Thursday afternoon and stayed in line overnight.
Macon County Health Department Administrator Brandi Binkley said her staff, which have been trained to operate clinics on a large scale, were prepared for the overwhelming response as the county made the move to the next round of distribution, Phase 1B, that includes those over age 65 and frontline essential workers. The first round of vaccines was limited to health care workers and those in long-term care facilities.
"The staying the night thing isn't something we expected as much until we heard about it happening in other areas, so I'm glad we had that on our radar," Binkley said. "Progress City and the Decatur Police Department had that at the forefront of their minds so that we could make sure we were making things as safe as possible."
At the end of the day, Binkley said more than 500 doses were administered.
"Sometimes a vial will have an extra dose, so we could go over expected max doses, but not guaranteed," she said.
Tom Nolan of Decatur nearly missed his chance to get vaccinated on Friday, despite leaving for the clinic around 6:45 a.m.
Joined by his two close friends, Jack Coventry, 83, and 79-year-old Judith Williams, the trio was in the final car allowed onto the site to receive their first dosage of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The second required dosage will be administered in the next month.
"We drove up and were in line for a while and a gentleman told us 300 cars were in and we might as well just leave," said Nolan, 76. "But we had good intentions and thought if we hung in there we would get in."
Regarding the importance of the vaccine, Nolan said, "I have heart issues and diabetes, so I'm very grateful to get it."
The group passed time by streaming movies on Nolan's iPad and taking to social media to talk with others they knew that were also in line that morning.
Jim and Corie Upchurch, 71 and 72, woke up around 4 a.m. and arrived just before 5 a.m. in a car stocked with snacks and phones with full batteries to pass the time. Accompanying them was Lambeau, their 5-month-old Bernedoodle puppy.
Jim Upchurch said getting the vaccination is a way to help protect his family, "but more importantly the people I see and love and care for, to protect them also. It's a two-way street."
Corie Upchurch said, "I just see it as part of my civic duty as well as I want to be protected."
"I haven't seen my family for a year now and it's time," said Jane Mescher of Mount Zion, after receiving the vaccine Friday. "I'm a volunteer with CASA so I think it's important for us to be vaccinated to work with our foster kids."
Gary Bennan, 78, of Decatur arrived at the clinic around 4:30 a.m. on Friday and said "he couldn't wait," as he fits into the age that's considered more "at-risk" when contracting COVID.
As for future vaccine clinics, Binkley said the health department gets updated on how many COVID vaccines will be allocated from the state on a weekly basis. The number of allocated vaccines vary each week and are shared with organizations that partner with the health department.
"They're telling us it should be more steady moving forward, but we're not making any promises to the community because we don't know what we're getting until we get it," Binkley said.
State officials have announced Phase 1B of the vaccine distribution plan will begin statewide on Monday, by appointment only.
“So don’t try to line up at your local store or call your local pharmacy,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during his Friday COVID briefing. “When we have a steady stream of vaccines coming in from the federal government, we will launch walk-in locations and round the clock operations.”
The Illinois National Guard mobile vaccination teams have begun operations at six vaccination sites in Cook County. Pritzker said over the next three weeks approximately 25 additional vaccination teams are deploying in high-need areas across the state, in addition to the sites that were announced last week in St. Clair County.
Vaccination appointments can be made online through Walgreens, CVS and Jewel-Osco. The Walgreens appointment website was the only one up and running as of Friday, but the other locations are expected to have their appointment websites up soon, Pritzker said.
By Feb.1, Pritzker said pharmacies within HyVee, Mariano’s and Kroger will also be available as vaccine sites. More vaccine sites will become available as the state receives more vaccine doses from the federal government.
As of Thursday night, more than 1.4 million total doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines had been delivered to the state of Illinois. Of those doses, 922,235 doses had been delivered to providers across the state, including Chicago, and 524,050 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
IDPH reported a total of 616,677 vaccines have been administered, including 93,683 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,190 doses.
“This week alone, Illinois set three days of records for vaccine doses administered. … Our new high blew past our last by more than 10,000 (doses administered),” Pritzker said.
But he expressed frustrations with the slow pace of the federal government’s pharmacy program for long-term care facilities under former President Donald Trump’s administration.
“I have expressed that concern to the Biden administration, and to the pharmacy partners,” Pritzker said. “They must accelerate the pace of vaccines to our most vulnerable residents.”
The state is expecting 126,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive next week, outside the city of Chicago, which adds up to less than 4% of the eligible Phase 1B vaccine population, Pritzker said. There are 3.2 million Illinoisans that are eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1B.
“Until the vaccine supply improves, we will all, frankly, need to be patient,” Pritzker said.
