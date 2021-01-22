Watch now: Thankful residents arrive day early for chance at COVID vaccine at Macon County drive-through clinic

"The staying the night thing isn't something we expected as much until we heard about it happening in other areas, so I'm glad we had that on our radar," Binkley said. "Progress City and the Decatur Police Department had that at the forefront of their minds so that we could make sure we were making things as safe as possible."

At the end of the day, Binkley said more than 500 doses were administered.

"Sometimes a vial will have an extra dose, so we could go over expected max doses, but not guaranteed," she said.

Tom Nolan of Decatur nearly missed his chance to get vaccinated on Friday, despite leaving for the clinic around 6:45 a.m.

Joined by his two close friends, Jack Coventry, 83, and 79-year-old Judith Williams, the trio was in the final car allowed onto the site to receive their first dosage of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The second required dosage will be administered in the next month.

"We drove up and were in line for a while and a gentleman told us 300 cars were in and we might as well just leave," said Nolan, 76. "But we had good intentions and thought if we hung in there we would get in."

Regarding the importance of the vaccine, Nolan said, "I have heart issues and diabetes, so I'm very grateful to get it."