Watch Now: The battle of fire and ice: How Decatur firefighters handle calls in extreme winter weather

The fire chief said water from the hose can pose the risk of causing equipment to become inoperable. Firefighters are careful to watch their step when walking on hard surfaces during icy conditions that can be made more hazardous if water from the hose freezes into more ice.

"When you get wet, the air packs, the regulators start to freeze up. The radio microphones freeze up," Abbott said. "So you have to take the equipment back to the truck and let it warm up if you need to use it again."

One big issue that first-responders faced initially upon their arrival on the scene was determining if there was someone still inside the home.

"We kept getting reports that the guy had just gotten hip surgery and was still inside," Abbott said.

Several attempts to get inside the house were thwarted by wind intensifying the already-large fire. Strong winds blowing from the north kept "feeding the fire through the front windows and it just took off on them," Abbott said.

Attempts were made to enter the house through a couple bedroom windows, but the bellowing fire kept forcing the firemen back outside. Abbott said "when the windows broke on the front, the fire came through and forced the firefighters back out the window in the back."