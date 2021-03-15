Watch now: The Rev. Wayne Dunning rolls up his sleeve to encourage vaccinations in Black community

“The COVID-19 vaccine was developed very quickly as compared to other vaccines and for this reason, some people voice hesitation,” she said. “Historically speaking people of color have not been treated fairly or been appropriately represented in scientific trials. This has established mistrust amongst those populations. Asking people to release that mistrust requires acknowledgment as well as frank and honest conversation around the facts of how these particular vaccines were developed and tested with trusted individuals.”

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, when vaccines were tested, 10% of volunteers were Black, 20% Hispanic, 5% Asian and 25% age 65 or older, and 35% had chronic health issues. The Centers for Disease Control reports that of people who have received the vaccine already, 60% are white and only 5.4% are Black; 35% of Black Americans say they don't plan to get the vaccine, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, due to fears about safety because vaccine is so new. Yet people of color are hard-hit by COVID-19, with many of them working in health care and retail or due to chronic health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.