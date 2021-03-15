Watch now: The Rev. Wayne Dunning rolls up his sleeve to encourage vaccinations in Black community

DECATUR — The Rev. Wayne Dunning visibly braced himself for a sharp stick when getting his COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, but it was already done.
“He tricked me,” Dunning said, laughing, afterward. Brendan Spence, a pharmacist with Walgreens, had told him he was going to count to three and give the injection, but he actually did it while he was talking.
Spence told Dunning to take a seat for 15 minutes in case of a reaction, which is rare, Spence said. Some people might feel faint, which is often due to anxiety rather than the vaccine, and rarely, there is an allergic reaction. Dunning had none of that and said the injection site wasn't even painful.
Dunning, pastor of Faith Fellowship Christian Church, a teacher at American Dreamers STEM Academy, a coach and a Richland Community College trustee, said he knows there are people who are reluctant to get the vaccine and he wanted to set an example.
“I know people have different ideas and different beliefs, but my thinking was, 'OK, Wayne, what are you going to do?'” Dunning said. “I wear a few hats and I said (to myself) you're not doing anything right now. I gotta do something. My focus is it's better to have the shot and never need it than to need it and not have it.”
As a Black man, Dunning said, he understands why other African-Americans might have reservations. His mother and grandmother told him about, for example, the Tuskegee experiments from 1932 to 1972, when Black men with syphilis were told they'd received treatment, but hadn't. Some went blind and others died. But COVID-19, Dunning said, doesn't care who's Black or white or young or old.
“I just said to myself, if all the former living presidents and their wives have taken (the vaccine), it's not a Republican thing or a Democrat thing, it's not a political thing. Corona doesn't care. It goes to people who are wealthy, people who are poor, people who are Hispanic. It's not a political thing. I don't care about anybody's politics. This is a public health issue for me and I said what can I do to help my community regarding this public health situation?”
He describes himself as “a hugger,” and if getting the vaccine will speed up the time when he can hug people again and things return to normal, he's all for it. He received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.
He received it at Crossing Healthcare, and CEO Tanya Andricks said health officials are aware of some people's reluctance.
“The COVID-19 vaccine was developed very quickly as compared to other vaccines and for this reason, some people voice hesitation,” she said. “Historically speaking people of color have not been treated fairly or been appropriately represented in scientific trials. This has established mistrust amongst those populations. Asking people to release that mistrust requires acknowledgment as well as frank and honest conversation around the facts of how these particular vaccines were developed and tested with trusted individuals.”
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, when vaccines were tested, 10% of volunteers were Black, 20% Hispanic, 5% Asian and 25% age 65 or older, and 35% had chronic health issues. The Centers for Disease Control reports that of people who have received the vaccine already, 60% are white and only 5.4% are Black; 35% of Black Americans say they don't plan to get the vaccine, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, due to fears about safety because vaccine is so new. Yet people of color are hard-hit by COVID-19, with many of them working in health care and retail or due to chronic health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.
Those numbers are similar to Macon County's, Andricks said. Only 7% of the vaccine given to date in Macon County is to the Black population while 86.3% has been given to people who are white. Crossing receives 500 doses a week and in April, she said, Crossing will also receive doses from the federal government. Appointments can be made at Crossing's website, www.crossinghealthcare.org, and the team is working hard to get everyone scheduled who wants a vaccine as soon as it's possible to do so. Those who are eligible at present include health care workers, first responders, essential workers and people 65 and older. Almost 12% of the population in Illinois is fully vaccinated.
