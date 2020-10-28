Watch now: Through all sorts of weather, Decatur COVID-19 testing continues

Crossing Healthcare has been working with the city of Decatur and contractor Romano Company to modify an existing building on the Crossing campus. The facility will allow staff to provide testing in a weather-controlled situation.

“We are hopeful that we will transition the drive-through testing activities from the Civic Center to this new location by the end of November,” Andricks said.

The facility will be able to convert from mass testing to mass immunizations, said Julie M. Brilley, Crossing chief development and planning officer.

“It will still be a drive-through fashion,” Brilley said. “We want to keep the staff safe, but also meet the needs of the community.”

Unlike the Civic Center location, which has seen long lines of cars snaking their way through the parking lot in recent weeks, the Crossing site is much less congested.

“It’s a little slower pace, because it is our patients,” Cook said. “Not the public in general.”

According to Andricks, the Decatur Civic Center testing site has about 250 to 350 people served each day.

Staffing includes eight to 10 people at the site.