 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Through all sorts of weather, Decatur COVID-19 testing continues
0 comments
alert top story
COVID | THE LOCAL RESPONSE

Watch now: Through all sorts of weather, Decatur COVID-19 testing continues

{{featured_button_text}}
Crosesing healthcare testing 1 10.26.20.JPG

Nurse practitioner Nakita Cook works with patients getting COVID-19 testing in the Crossing Healthcare parking lot. Patients remain in their cars to receive a nasal swab. Crossing provides testing for its patients at Crossing Healthcare facility. They also staff the testing site in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot which serves the general public.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Some days have been extremely hot. Some days have included high winds and others have included rain. And now, with the arrival of fall, the days are getting colder.

Through it all, Crossing Healthcare has served as the primary provider of  coronavirus testing to the Decatur community with drive-through locations at the Decatur Civic Center and at its clinic at 320 E. Central Ave. And it will continue to do so as long as the services are needed, officials said.

Nakita Cook, a nurse practitioner with Crossing Healthcare, began administering COVID-19 tests on the west side of center's facility during the heat of the summer. Temperatures are more winter-like now. 

Crosesing healthcare testing 2 10.26.20.JPG

Nurse practitioner Nakita Cook works with patients getting COVID-19 testing in the Crossing Healthcare parkinglot. Patients remain in their cars to receive a swab up the nose by the staff. Crossing provides testing for their patients at Crossing Healthcare in Decatur.

“But it’s OK," Cook said.

"When temperatures are extreme, they put us in this,” she said, referring to a small trailer with air conditioning and heat they can visit between patients.

Crosesing healthcare testing 3 10.26.20.JPG

Employees works with patients getting COVID-19 testing in the Crossing Healthcare parkinglot. Patients remain in their cars to receive a swab up the nose by the staff. Crossing provides testing for their patients at Crossing Healthcare in Decatur.

“Keeping our team members out of the elements while continuing to meet the community's need for ongoing access to testing is our priority,” said Tanya Andricks, CEO of Crossing Healthcare.

With that goal in mind, steps are being taken to provide for a more weather-friendly facility where COVID-19 testing can continue throughout the winter, if necessary.

Covid Testing 1 10.26.20.JPG

Cars line up for COVID-19 testing on Monday at Decatur Civic Center.

Crossing Healthcare has been working with the city of Decatur and contractor Romano Company to modify an existing building on the Crossing campus. The facility will allow staff to provide testing in a weather-controlled situation.

“We are hopeful that we will transition the drive-through testing activities from the Civic Center to this new location by the end of November,” Andricks said.

Watch now: Macon County health officials sound alarm on spiking COVID-19 cases

The facility will be able to convert from mass testing to mass immunizations, said Julie M. Brilley, Crossing chief development and planning officer.

“It will still be a drive-through fashion,” Brilley said. “We want to keep the staff safe, but also meet the needs of the community.”

Unlike the Civic Center location, which has seen long lines of cars snaking their way through the parking lot in recent weeks, the Crossing site is much less congested. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a little slower pace, because it is our patients,” Cook said. “Not the public in general.”

According to Andricks, the Decatur Civic Center testing site has about 250 to 350 people served each day.

Covid Testing 3 10.26.20.JPG

Cars line up for testing on Monday by Illinois Department of Public Health for Covid-19 Testing site at Decatur Civic Center.

Staffing includes eight to 10 people at the site.

“There are always two to three people working inside the mobile unit entering orders into the IDPH system for each specimen, along with the team members you see outside gathering information and collecting the test,” Andricks said.

Covid Testing 2 10.26.20.JPG

Hunter Highfill works with those getting testing on Monday by Illinois Department of Public Health for Covid-19 Testing site at Decatur Civic Center.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is staffing the site this week, giving the Crossing team a needed break.

“They offered to come out this week,” Brilley said about the pop-up site.

Crossing Healthcare staff will return on Monday, Nov. 2, then receive another break from the IDPH staff in November.

Providing healthcare during a pandemic has required all healthcare providers to change how they approach their work. Increased infection prevention measures have become normal, Andricks said.

Covid Testing 4 10.26.20.JPG

Cars line up for testing on Monday by Illinois Department of Public Health for COVID-19 testing site at Decatur Civic Center. The testing site has been a busy spot over the past few weeks. 

“We are all paying attention to how we deliver care to ensure we are protecting our patients and staff,” she said. “Providing telehealth options for patients who have health conditions that leave them highly vulnerable has become an important tool for our team.”

Scheduling, as well as routes and transportation through the buildings, are important for patients who are acutely ill and the people who are well and need preventative care.

“We must continue to provide services like prenatal care and well-child visits for immunizations and have made many changes to ensure we do this in a safe manner,” Andricks said.

Camp Discovery tests their cardboard boat projects on Lake Decatur

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

INSIDE

COVID case prompts public shutdown of Macon County Circuit Clerk's Office. LOCAL, A3

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Eureka College students get fired up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News