Watch now: Through all sorts of weather, Decatur COVID-19 testing continues

DECATUR — Some days have been extremely hot. Some days have included high winds and others have included rain. And now, with the arrival of fall, the days are getting colder.
Through it all, Crossing Healthcare has served as the primary provider of coronavirus testing to the Decatur community with drive-through locations at the Decatur Civic Center and at its clinic at 320 E. Central Ave. And it will continue to do so as long as the services are needed, officials said.
Nakita Cook, a nurse practitioner with Crossing Healthcare, began administering COVID-19 tests on the west side of center's facility during the heat of the summer. Temperatures are more winter-like now.
“But it’s OK," Cook said.
"When temperatures are extreme, they put us in this,” she said, referring to a small trailer with air conditioning and heat they can visit between patients.
“Keeping our team members out of the elements while continuing to meet the community's need for ongoing access to testing is our priority,” said Tanya Andricks, CEO of Crossing Healthcare.
With that goal in mind, steps are being taken to provide for a more weather-friendly facility where COVID-19 testing can continue throughout the winter, if necessary.
Crossing Healthcare has been working with the city of Decatur and contractor Romano Company to modify an existing building on the Crossing campus. The facility will allow staff to provide testing in a weather-controlled situation.
“We are hopeful that we will transition the drive-through testing activities from the Civic Center to this new location by the end of November,” Andricks said.
The facility will be able to convert from mass testing to mass immunizations, said Julie M. Brilley, Crossing chief development and planning officer.
“It will still be a drive-through fashion,” Brilley said. “We want to keep the staff safe, but also meet the needs of the community.”
Unlike the Civic Center location, which has seen long lines of cars snaking their way through the parking lot in recent weeks, the Crossing site is much less congested.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s a little slower pace, because it is our patients,” Cook said. “Not the public in general.”
According to Andricks, the Decatur Civic Center testing site has about 250 to 350 people served each day.
Staffing includes eight to 10 people at the site.
“There are always two to three people working inside the mobile unit entering orders into the IDPH system for each specimen, along with the team members you see outside gathering information and collecting the test,” Andricks said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is staffing the site this week, giving the Crossing team a needed break.
“They offered to come out this week,” Brilley said about the pop-up site.
Crossing Healthcare staff will return on Monday, Nov. 2, then receive another break from the IDPH staff in November.
Providing healthcare during a pandemic has required all healthcare providers to change how they approach their work. Increased infection prevention measures have become normal, Andricks said.
“We are all paying attention to how we deliver care to ensure we are protecting our patients and staff,” she said. “Providing telehealth options for patients who have health conditions that leave them highly vulnerable has become an important tool for our team.”
Scheduling, as well as routes and transportation through the buildings, are important for patients who are acutely ill and the people who are well and need preventative care.
“We must continue to provide services like prenatal care and well-child visits for immunizations and have made many changes to ensure we do this in a safe manner,” Andricks said.
Camp Discovery tests their cardboard boat projects on Lake Decatur
Jenkins_Fabion 6.28.18.jpg
Fuller_Molly 6.28.18.jpg
Mazzari_Vincentia 6.28.18.jpg
Camp Discovery cardboard boats 1 6.28.18.jpg
Camp Discovery cardboard boats 2 6.28.18.jpg
Camp Discovery cardboard boats 3 6.28.18.jpg
Camp Discovery cardboard boats 4 6.28.18.jpg
Camp Discovery cardboard boats 5 6.28.18.jpg
Camp Discovery cardboard boats 6 6.28.18.jpg
Camp Discovery cardboard boats 7 6.28.18.jpg
Camp Discovery cardboard boats 8 6.28.18.jpg
Camp Discovery cardboard boats 9 6.28.18.jpg
Camp Discovery cardboard boats 10 6.28.18.jpg
Camp Discovery cardboard boats 11 6.28.18.jpg
Camp Discovery cardboard boats 12 6.28.18.jpg
Camp Discovery cardboard boats 13 6.28.18.jpg
Camp Discovery cardboard boats 14 6.28.18.jpg
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!