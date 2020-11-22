Watch now: Tickets begin as Decatur police enforce mask rules

Police Chief Jim Getz, who could not be reached for this story, told council members his officers would use their best judgement about what cases of non-mask-wearing compliance or business violations required police action.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, also speaking Sunday, said she was aware officers had been checking for compliance but emphasized that writing tickets was not the point of the exercise.

“We’re not trying to collect fines, we are trying to get people to comply with the law and the orders the governor has put down,” said the mayor. She has described the COVID-19 pandemic as surging out of control and said tough, unpleasant action was needed to try and control it.

“I would have hoped people would have got the message by now,” she said. “And what I really wish is that every community in our county was on board with this (mask and indoor dining/bar service restrictions). It’s unfair to our businesses when other communities might not be as conscientious about public health, to be honest with you.”