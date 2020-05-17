Watch now: Tornado warning issued for Macon County; 'dangerous' storm moving into area
Watch now: Tornado warning issued for Macon County; 'dangerous' storm moving into area

DECATUR — A tornado warning has been issued for portions of Macon County on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Macon​ at 4:09 p.m. moving northeast at 20 mph.

The dangerous storm will be near Mount Zion at 4:25 p.m., Long Creek at 4:30 p.m. and Decatur at 4:35 p.m..

The weather service said "flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter."

The warning is in place until 4:45 p.m

"TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris," the weather service said.

