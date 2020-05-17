Watch now: Tornado warning issued for Macon County; 'dangerous' storm moving into area

The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Macon at 4:09 p.m. moving northeast at 20 mph.
The dangerous storm will be near Mount Zion at 4:25 p.m., Long Creek at 4:30 p.m. and Decatur at 4:35 p.m..
Rain really coming down in Mount Zion. pic.twitter.com/o6cuq01SaU— Chris Coates 📰 (@ByChrisCoates) May 17, 2020
The weather service said "flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter."
The warning is in place until 4:45 p.m
"TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris," the weather service said.
