Watch now: Trial begins of Decatur man accused of trying to murder police officer

DECATUR — The opening stages of the jury trial of Marcus D. Boykin — accused of trying to shoot to death a Decatur police officer — got underway Monday in Macon County Circuit Court.

Boykin, 40, is pleading not guilty to the attempted murder of Officer Chris Snyder on the night of June 18. He also denies other charges that include armed violence, the aggravated discharge of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a weapon and aggravated fleeing police.

If convicted, he faces anywhere from 40 to some 80 years in prison, any sentence to be served at 85%.

Jury selection was due to get underway Monday but, before the prospective jurors were called in, Judge James Coryell had asked prosecutors if they had made any plea deal offer to Boykin.

Macon County State's Attorney Scott Rueter said such an offer had been made, which invited the defendant to plead guilty to the attempted murder charge with all other counts dismissed. The plea, however, would be an open one, with no agreed cap on sentencing.

Coryell turned to Boykin and asked him if his defense attorney, Chris Amero, had told him about the offer. Boykin confirmed he had done so.

"And you have chosen not to accept it?" asked Coryell. "Correct," replied Boykin.

Prosecutors say the defendant was intoxicated with a cocktail of cocaine and alcohol when he drove up to within six feet of Snyder’s parked squad car, stuck his arm out the window brandishing a .32 caliber handgun, and fired one bullet at the officer.

A sworn affidavit said Boykin then took off, pursued by Snyder, who radioed for backup. During the chase, another officer, Michael Lawary, said he saw Boykin pointing the gun at him and so he opened fire, shooting eight or nine shots at the defendant through his squad car’s windshield.

Boykin’s car was hit but he escaped injury and was later cornered and caught — after being shot with a stun gun — when police shredded his car tires.

The trial continues and is expected to take several days with a list of 13 police witnesses alone, including Snyder and Lawary.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

