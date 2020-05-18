Watch now: Twin tornadoes and a deluge batter Decatur area Sunday

7 Day Forecast
Rain really coming down in Mount Zion. pic.twitter.com/o6cuq01SaU— Chris Coates 📰 (@ByChrisCoates) May 17, 2020
DECATUR — Two tornado touchdowns and a deluge of rain pounded the Decatur area late Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln.
The weather service said the twisters were recorded by storm spotters: the first one over fields just north of Macon at 4:08 p.m. and then a second one over farmland southeast of Elwin at 4:11 p.m. NWS meteorologist Kirk Huettl said his office had received no reports of damage.
The tornadoes dropped out of a storm front that had rain hammering down at the rate of ¾ of an inch an hour at times. Combined with totals from steady rains Saturday evening, Huettl said, the Decatur area had received almost 2 inches of rain between 6 p.m. Saturday and close to the same time Sunday.
Sgt. Ron Atkins with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said he was aware of numerous county roads awash after the downpour. Police said they responded Sunday around 4:38 p.m. to reports of a vehicle crash near Warrensburg caused by heavy rain, but few details were available Sunday evening.
Much of Central Illinois was under a flash flood warning until 7 p.m. Sunday and a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.
Huettl said the weather has been cooler and wetter than normal for May so far and the ground was saturated. “Major river systems, like the Sangamon and Illinois, and also some of the smaller rivers, are going to flood or already are,” he said, with flood warnings out for several Central Illinois towns, including Monticello.
“Hopefully, we don’t get too much more rain for a while, because we can’t take too much more," Huettl added.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, scattered showers are forecast for Monday into Tuesday, but rainfall amounts are expected to be modest. And it will remain unseasonably cool: the high today is expected to be around 62, with temperatures falling to 54 Monday evening and a low of 54 again Wednesday night.
