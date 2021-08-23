Watch now: Two people reported shot in Decatur Monday evening

This is a developing story.
DECATUR — Police called to a home in Burtschi Court in Decatur Monday evening after two people were shot and wounded.
Decatur police confirmed the shootings in the 300 block of Burtschi Court and said they were alerted at 4:45 p.m. Officers were continuing to work the scene and no further information was available Monday evening.
Wade Watson, a battalion chief with the Decatur Fire Department who spoke around 5:30 p.m., confirmed firefighters were also dispatched to the address.
