 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking top story

Watch now: Two people reported shot in Decatur Monday evening

Burtschi Court shooting

Decatur police investigate the scene of a Monday, Aug. 23, shooting along Burtschi Court in Decatur.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur police investigate the scene of a Monday, Aug. 23, shooting along Burtschi Court in Decatur.

This is a developing story.

DECATUR — Police called to a home in Burtschi Court in Decatur Monday evening after two people were shot and wounded.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur police confirmed the shootings in the 300 block of Burtschi Court and said they were alerted at 4:45 p.m. Officers were continuing to work the scene and no further information was available Monday evening.

Wade Watson, a battalion chief with the Decatur Fire Department who spoke around 5:30 p.m., confirmed firefighters were also dispatched to the address.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
1
0
0
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Police investigate shootings on Burtschi Court in Decatur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News