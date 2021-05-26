Watch now: Update on man who triggered safety alert near Millikin

DECATUR — The Decatur man who police have accused of shooting and trying to kill a woman in an incident that sparked a safety alert on the nearby campus of Millikin University appeared in court Wednesday.

Keith M. Lowe, 18, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, two counts of the aggravated discharge of a firearm involving an occupied vehicle and one count of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

Lowe is accused of shooting and wounding the 22-year-old woman on the afternoon of April 28 in the 800 block of West William Street. Decatur Police detectives at the time had described the woman’s wounds as non life-threatening and said her shooting was “not a random act.”

Lowe had been seen fleeing south on foot from the area of the historic James Millikin Homestead mansion following the shooting. The proximity of the violence to Millikin University had prompted the college’s Office of Public Safety to issue a warning to students and faculty that a gunman was on the loose.

Lowe was later caught and booked into the Macon County Jail on May 4. He’s being held there with bail set at $1 million, meaning he must post a bond of $100,000 to secure his freedom.

The case against him had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing where Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes would have to decide if there was probable cause to try him. But Lowe, dressed in a red and white striped jail jumpsuit, stood before the judge with defense counsel Michelle Sanders and said he had changed his mind and was waiving the preliminary hearing.

Forbes assigned the case to the trial call of fellow Judge Jeffrey Geisler and scheduled a pretrial hearing for July 28.

