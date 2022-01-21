Watch now: Vacant Decatur building frequented by homeless catches fire

DECATUR — An empty building at 141 E. Marietta St. is likely a total loss after a fire on Thursday that the building manager said was probably inevitable.

Building manager Bill England said the building was empty and boarded up, but they have had a lot of trouble with homeless people breaking in and building fires for warmth, which he thought could have caused the fire.

"Homeless guys keep breaking in and starting fires in the fireplace in this apartment up here," England said, gesturing to the upper floor of the building. "I'm assuming that's what happened."

The building and several nearby houses are all owned by the same person, he said, and all need extensive remodeling to make them habitable. The Marietta Street structure was boarded up repeatedly in attempts to keep people from breaking in, but England said they kept finding ways inside anyway. They stripped the insulation off wires to fuel their fires, based on evidence he has found in the past.

"I've been trying to keep them out of there and they keep breaking in, and I keep boarding it up," England said. "It was only a matter of time before this happened."

The building was originally built in 1915, according to History of the Heartland, a local historical group, and was used as an apartment house with four large units. In 1923, the building was converted into a piece-rate factory for Hi-Flier Kites. The company moved to larger quarters in 1928, and the building on Marietta was converted back into apartments until the 1970s.

Bitter cold temperatures made it difficult for firefighters called to the scene around noon Thursday and those who were expected to remain on hand overnight as the fire continued to burn.

Decatur Fire Department Chief Jeff Abbott said the call came in at the same time as another fire on Prairie Avenue, which stretched crews already challenged by the weather conditions.

As a result, rural fire protection district departments provided assistance.

"I know Mount Zion and Hickory Point (responded)," said Deputy Chief Jim Ohl. "When they came in, another fire had come in on East Prairie, so I believe they responded there, and then we had Harristown and Long Creek came in also. The off-duty battalion chiefs were handling all that so I'm not even sure who was where. I know they were called."

He said one of the trucks still on site around 6 p.m. needed to be refueled, and the firefighters who had been on the scene all afternoon were going to rotate with other firefighters so they could get warm and take a break, but he expected at least one engine to be on site the rest of the night.

With an old building like this one, he said, a fire is difficult to put out, and from the street flames were still visible in one corner of the attic even six hours after firefighters arrived.

Thursday was also the day a funeral was held for a St. Louis, Missouri firefighter, Ohl said, who had died when the roof of a similarly aged building had collapsed while fighting a fire.

None of the Decatur firefighters were injured and none had gone inside, Ohl added.

The rolling black smoke could be seen for blocks and Decatur police and street crews temporarily closed the Franklin Street overpass and Water Street itself to allow firefighters to work.

Another complication was the lack of access to good water sources and enough water pressure to run the hoses, Abbott said.

Abbott said firefighters pried the boards off the windows as part of the firefighting efforts because it was a "deep fire," which was worst in the interior.

Damage estimates were not yet available, but England said he assumed the building would be a total loss.

Robin Lash runs the nearby Paul's Confectionery.

Lash said she called 911 after a customer came in with news there was smoke coming from the building next door. The restaurant was evacuated after firefighters began arriving on the scene.

She was thankful for the quick response and the work the firefighters did to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings.

The fact the building would meet this fate didn't come as a surprise to Lash.

"Since it's getting cold, I've seen the homeless coming in and out of it. I knew it was a matter of time," she said.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

