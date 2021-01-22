Watch now: Vaccination clinic closed as those already in line surpasses 500 dosage limit before Macon County event opens

Vehicles weave their way through Progress City USA on Friday enroute to the location where they will receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Macon County Health Department staff. Visit herald-review.com to see videos from the event.
A dosage of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine is administered Friday during the Macon County Health Department's drive-through vaccination clinic at Progress City USA.
Ed German of Harristown gets a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday during the Macon County Health Department's drive-through vaccination clinic at Progress City USA.
Anay Hunt directs cars Friday during the Macon County Health Department's drive-through vaccination clinic at Progress City USA.
Richland Community College nursing student Jackeline Moreman, left, and Leanna Cossman of the Macon County Health Department prepare to administer COVID-19 vaccine shots on Friday during drive-through vaccination clinic at Progress City USA.
Sticker proclaiming they have received a dose of the coronavirus vaccine were given to those who took part in the Macon County Health Department's drive-through vaccination clinic at Progress City USA.
DECATUR — Within a minute of the COVID-19 vaccine clinic opening Friday in Decatur, health officials sent a news release saying they had already reached their participant limit.
"Due to the number of vaccines administered and the number of eligible recipients currently in line, the Progress City vaccine clinic is now closed," the Macon County Health Department said in a news release and Facebook post.
The city of Decatur issued a release Friday afternoon saying the state restrictions against indoor dining are still in place and that holders of Decatur liquor licenses could still be the subject of enforcement action.
