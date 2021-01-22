 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Vaccination clinic closed as those already in line surpasses 500 dosage limit before Macon County event opens
2 comments
featured

Watch now: Vaccination clinic closed as those already in line surpasses 500 dosage limit before Macon County event opens

  • Updated
  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Within a minute of the COVID-19 vaccine clinic opening Friday in Decatur, health officials sent a news release saying they had already reached their participant limit.

"Due to the number of vaccines administered and the number of eligible recipients currently in line, the Progress City vaccine clinic is now closed," the Macon County Health Department said in a news release and Facebook post.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The drive through vaccination, hosted by the health department, was set to begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. or whenever the last of the 500 doses of vaccine is administered.

It was held at Progress City USA on the campus of Richland Community College. 

The event had all the makings of a Black Friday sales event, with people arriving long before sunrise to assure they got what they came for.

This story will be updated.

Photos from the Progress City COVID-19 vaccine-drive through clinic

2 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News