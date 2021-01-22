Watch now: Vaccine clinic closed as those already in line surpasses 500 dosage limit before Macon County event opens

DECATUR — Within a minute of the COVID-19 vaccine clinic opening Friday in Decatur, health officials sent a news release saying they had already reached their participant limit.
"Due to the number of vaccines administered and the number of eligible recipients currently in line, the Progress City vaccine clinic is now closed," the Macon County Health Department said in a news release and Facebook post.
The drive through vaccination, hosted by the health department, was set to begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. or whenever the last of the 500 doses of vaccine is administered.
The city of Decatur issued a release Friday afternoon saying the state restrictions against indoor dining are still in place and that holders of Decatur liquor licenses could still be the subject of enforcement action.