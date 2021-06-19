 Skip to main content
Watch now: Video captures Decatur police chase

  • Allison Petty

Decatur police vehicles are seen in pursuit of a car that was traveling on Grand Avenue, then turning north onto Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Decatur. Sparks flew from the wheels of the car where the tires had worn down.

Law enforcement responded following a chase Friday night in Decatur. It ended on North Martin Luther King Junior Drive between East Grand Avenue and East Waggoner Street.

DECATUR — Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to a scene on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Friday night. 

Multiple police vehicles were in pursuit of a car that was traveling eastbound on Grand Avenue, then turned north on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, shortly before 11 p.m. The vehicle's tires had worn down and sparks flew from the wheels as they scraped the roadway before the vehicle was brought to a stop between Grand Avenue and Waggoner Street. 

Shouting could be heard for over 10 minutes as bystanders gathered in the area. Police eventually restrained a man, who was taken from the scene in an ambulance. 

Law enforcement vehicles from the Decatur Police Department, Macon County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police and Village of Forsyth were all seen parked on the surrounding streets during the incident. 

Police chase

Police inspect the scene following a chase on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Decatur on Friday night. 

Shortly after, officers could be seen searching with flashlights in a parking lot near Leafland Avenue and Warren Street. 

​Decatur police Officer James Pinney​ said no information was available Friday night. 

The Herald & Review has filed Freedom of Information Act requests seeking police dashcam video of the chase. 

