Watch now: Video captures Decatur police chase

DECATUR — Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to a scene on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Friday night.

Multiple police vehicles were in pursuit of a car that was traveling eastbound on Grand Avenue, then turned north on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, shortly before 11 p.m. The vehicle's tires had worn down and sparks flew from the wheels as they scraped the roadway before the vehicle was brought to a stop between Grand Avenue and Waggoner Street.

Shouting could be heard for over 10 minutes as bystanders gathered in the area. Police eventually restrained a man, who was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Law enforcement vehicles from the Decatur Police Department, Macon County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police and Village of Forsyth were all seen parked on the surrounding streets during the incident.

Shortly after, officers could be seen searching with flashlights in a parking lot near Leafland Avenue and Warren Street.

​Decatur police Officer James Pinney​ said no information was available Friday night.

The Herald & Review has filed Freedom of Information Act requests seeking police dashcam video of the chase.

