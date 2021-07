TAYLORVILLE — Taylorville police are asking for tips about fireworks being lit off from a home.

The department posted a video showing the incident. The sound of glass being broken is heard.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217) 824-2211.

"It’s still under investigation we are concerned about children being present. This is completely irresponsible and ridiculous," police said.

