Watch now: Vigil held for victims of Decatur gun violence

DECATUR — Parents of children killed in Decatur gun violence are holding a vigil at the East Garfield Avenue overpass, where 22-year-old Shemilah Sanders was found shot on Saturday.
Sanders died from her injuries Tuesday at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Her father, Shemuel Sanders, organized the event, and mothers of sons killed in gun violence also are speaking.
"You don't know, until you lose your baby, how this really feels," he said.
Police have arrested two Decatur men in connection with Sanders' death. Paul M. Folks, 41, was taken into custody Monday night and jailed on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.
Earlier, 30-year-old Lavanski Folks, the nephew of the other suspect, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Sunday and jailed on preliminary charges of the aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. Lavanski Folks was described by witnesses as brandishing a handgun in a dispute with a group of people, according to a sworn statement.
Decatur Police said they later developed “probable cause” to arrest Paul Folks on the more serious charge after more interviews with witnesses and processing the crime scene.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
