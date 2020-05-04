Watch now: Volunteers made 450 face masks for Macon County Emergency Management Agency

DECATUR — Concerns about a lack of protective gear brought together the region's economic group, health care officials, a tattoo shop owner, volunteers and other organizations.
A total of 450 face shields were delivered Monday to the Macon County Emergency Management Agency in a response to the shortage of coronavirus pandemic personal protective equipment, or PPE. The group is distributing the devices.
“This is a prime example of what the power of collaboration and community spirit can produce,” said Nicole Bateman, president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County. “We’ve combined our resources in the 3D printing, health care, non-profit, education, and small business sectors to answer a critical need in Macon County."
Richland Community College, the Boys & Girls Club and residents used three-dimensional printing equipment to create the visors, which were attached to shields cut by Bendsen Signs & Graphics and assembled by Macon Resources Inc.
Jesse Blunt, owner of Tried & True Tattoo, and the EDC organized the project, funded by the Macon County Emergency Response grant from The Community Foundation of Macon County.
Said Bateman: "This effort is inspiring, and it brings awareness to the talent that exists in our community.”
