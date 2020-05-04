You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Volunteers made 450 face masks for Macon County Emergency Management Agency
DECATUR — Concerns about a lack of protective gear brought together the region's economic group, health care officials, a tattoo shop owner, volunteers and other organizations.

A total of 450 face shields were delivered Monday to the Macon County Emergency Management Agency in a response to the shortage of coronavirus pandemic personal protective equipment, or PPE. The group is distributing the devices. 

“This is a prime example of what the power of collaboration and community spirit can produce,” said Nicole Bateman, president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County. “We’ve combined our resources in the 3D printing, health care, non-profit, education, and small business sectors to answer a critical need in Macon County."

Bateman_nicole-050520-2.jpg

Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Sheibly, center, grabs a box of face shields from Nicole Bateman, left, as Jesse Blunt, right, lifts another box of face shields while delivering the shields on Monday to the Macon County Emergency Management Agency's office in Decatur. The face shields were made through a collaborative effort of community groups and individuals, including Blunt's community maker space, Think Well.

Richland Community College, the Boys & Girls Club and residents used three-dimensional printing equipment to create the visors, which were attached to shields cut by Bendsen Signs & Graphics and assembled by Macon Resources Inc.

Jesse Blunt, owner of Tried & True Tattoo, and the EDC organized the project, funded by the Macon County Emergency Response grant from The Community Foundation of Macon County.

Blunt-Jesse-050520-3.jpg

Jesse Blunt shows an assembled face shield on Monday at the Macon County Emergency Management Agency's office in Decatur. 

Said Bateman: "This effort is inspiring, and it brings awareness to the talent that exists in our community.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

