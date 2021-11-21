Watch now: Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meal to build police-community ties in Decatur

DECATUR — The police motto of “protect and serve” took on a whole new meaning Sunday at the Because We Care Thanksgiving Dinner in Decatur.

The event was hosted at the Good Samaritan Inn and the menu provided what was described as a hearty Southern version of a Thanksgiving meal for those in need, young and old, who don’t always get to eat so lavishly.

The serving line moved at a brisk and arresting pace and was staffed by volunteers who included a squad of police officers. Sunday’s meal was supported by police departments from Decatur, Mount Zion, Blue Mound, Warrensburg and Oreana, among others, and they showed up in force to help out.

Sergeant Scott Rosenbery with the Decatur Police Department, busy handling refreshment distribution duties with Mount Zion Police Chief Adam Skundberg, said this was a new flavor of community outreach for him, but he liked it.

“Will people see cops in a different light? I hope so, yes, that is the goal,” said Rosenbery. "At the end of the day we're hoping that we’ll be able to provide a good meal for people and interact with them while they are eating. It’s win-win for us.”

Organizers like Jarmese Sherrod, a professor who teaches developmental English and media at Richland Community College and heads Sherrod’s Independent Mentoring Program Inc., expected some 200 diners to show up for food and fellowship.

They sat down to filling fare — chicken, dressing, mashed potatoes, Southern macaroni and cheese, candied yams, corn, green beans and an array of desserts — served up with an equally rich agenda. Sponsors included the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority and the hope was that a diet of good food, cops and convivial conversation would go some way to easing tensions and building relationships in a community recently riven by gun violence.

“Police are human, just like we’re all human and, more than anything, we need to restore positive relations between the community and law enforcement,” said Sherrod.

“Here, we can show people that police care about the community, they love serving and so they are here today serving: putting food out there and having fun with people. Because We Care is about restoring positive relationships with law enforcement officers.”

And not all the volunteer servers were policemen. A strong youth contingent from various organizations included 15-year-old Jamareon Singleton, who was there with the Shemilah Outreach Center, which tries to shield kids from violence by giving them positive things to do.

Singleton said Because We Care had cooked up a recipe that could succeed in making life in Decatur better: “I think events like this work because we’re here helping people and showing them cops and others actually do care about our community,” he added.

Shemuel Sanders founded the outreach center and named it in honor and memory of his daughter, who was killed in a Decatur shooting in June 2020. Watching smiling cops dishing up the meal amid the steady hum of conversation, Sanders said the proof of the pudding was in the eating, and good food was a great way to build relationships.

“This is a start, and I think it's the start of something great,” he added. “I hope we can have more events like this.”

