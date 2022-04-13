Watch now: Warrant details arrest of accused Decatur carjackers

DECATUR — Two brothers accused of a violent spate of armed Decatur car-jackings were caught after a series of high-speed chases and the ramming of several police vehicles, an arrest warrant reveals.

Calvin G. Shepherd IV, 18, and Calvin G. Shepherd III, 20, were arrested March 24 in Springfield after police said they used a Toyota Camry stolen in Decatur to smash into one city squad car before ramming another, according to the warrant.

Both men face four counts of aggravated vehicle hijacking following a series of car-jackings that hit Decatur between Feb. 28 and March 20.

Shepherd IV appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday and told Judge Rodney Forbes he needed more time to hire a lawyer. The judge gave him until April 22 when the defendant’s attorney is scheduled to make an appearance.

A preliminary hearing is already set for April 20 for Shepherd III when Forbes will examine the evidence against him.

The arrest warrant said Springfield Police first encountered the stolen Toyota Camry on March 20 when it was the suspect vehicle used by gunmen who opened fire on a female driver. Police later spotted the Toyota but it had fled and disappeared after forcing a Springfield squad car off the road.

On March 23, Springfield Police found a Dodge Charger being refueled at a city gas station and realized the vehicle had been reported carjacked and stolen from Decatur on March 20.

The driver saw police following him and took off at a high rate of speed, said the warrant, which was signed by Decatur Police Detective Brad Hall.

“It should be noted that this same Charger was involved in a high-speed pursuit with the Peoria Police Department on this same date,” Hall added, also noting the pursued vehicle had escaped on both occasions.

But the car didn’t stay gone for long. Hall said Springfield officers found it again on the morning of March 24 in the parking lot of an apartment complex. They had the area under observation and, that evening, also saw the stolen Toyota Camry “circling the area of the stolen Charger.”

Another chase was on when officers tried to pull over the Camry, which drove into one squad car and rammed another before trying to flee again; it had suffered too much damage and became disabled.

The Shepherd brothers jumped out and tried to flee on foot, but one was soon found at a home in the 2600 block of Willow Drive, Hall said. The detective reported the other sibling was found nearby trying to hide under a tarp in a yard.

The warrant said the Camry was taken from its owner at gunpoint Feb. 28 in Decatur after he was accosted in a parking lot in the 900 block of West Eldorado Street. The driver had been punched in the face during the commission of the crime.

Police accused the Shepherds of striking again March 18, when they allegedly held up a driver in an apartment parking lot in the 3800 block of Camelot Circle and stole another Dodge Charger. It was recovered a short time later, wrecked, just a few blocks away.

On March 20 at 7:21 p.m. police say, the brothers carjacked a Dodge Challenger from an apartment parking lot in the 3700 block of North Moundford Avenue. The driver said he had handed over his keys “because he was in fear of being shot,” according to police. The car had been found abandoned nearby, the owner suspecting that the carjackers had been unable to figure out the car's manual transmission.

The fourth Decatur carjacking occurred at 10:05 p.m. the same day, and this involved the taking of the Charger that was later found in Springfield. Hall said this driver was threatened at gunpoint when he got out of his car after the vehicle was “tapped” by a following car while stopped at the lights at West Pershing Road and Monroe Street.

“It should be noted that (this) vehicle was located driving around Decatur by Decatur Police Department officers minutes after being stolen,” Hall added. “DPD Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled and was eventually lost.”

Hall said key fobs, several cell phones and a bank card matching items in the various carjacked vehicles were recovered from the home where the Shepherds live with relatives.

Both brothers are being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $500,000 each, meaning they must each post a bond of $50,000 to be freed.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

