Watch now: Wayne Dunning grateful for the grace of God

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic.

DECATUR — The Rev. Wayne Dunning is thankful for many things, but at the top of his list is the fact that his church family at Faith Fellowship Christian Church has escaped the virus.

“We have not had one case of COVID-19 at our church,” Dunning said. “We've been praying and dedicating and consecrating the church and we've just been blessed. That's just the grace of God.”

The congregation meets in person for services, he said, and employing the cleaning, sanitizing and wearing of masks that are directed by the Centers for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Every other pew is blocked to maintain social distancing and hand sanitizer is “everywhere,” he added.

Dunning is also a long-term substitute for the Decatur Public Schools, and that's proving to be a challenge, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The teaching has been difficult,” he said. “I've never taken a class on virtual teaching and somebody gave a quote that the teachers are building a plane while we're flying it, and that's how we feel right now.”