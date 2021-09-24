 Skip to main content
Watch now: What caused the plume of black smoke over Decatur Friday morning?

DECATUR — A fire involving two structures behind a home in the 1000 block of West Green Street is to blame for the large plume of black smoke that hovered over portions of Decatur on Friday morning.

Decatur firefighters spray water Friday morning on what remains of two structures behind a home on West Green Street in Decatur.

The fire call came in shortly after 7 a.m. Multiple Decatur Fire Department units responded to the scene and appeared to have the fire under control in a short period of time, according to a reporter on the scene.

Lt. Jim Ohl said on scene the fire was contained to the backyard of a residence and units are now working to clean up the remains. 

No additional details were available.

