Watch now: Widow of fallen officer inspires others during Mount Zion Prayer Breakfast

MOUNT ZION — In the 18 months since her husband’s death, Amber Oberheim has been on a mission to bring about change.

“My blue family is way too important to continue to sit idly by and watch them be scrutinized, disrespected and murdered. It is time to start celebrating heroes and stop victimizing felons,” Oberheim said during her husband's funeral in May 2021.

That call to action was captured on a video that was shared Wednesday morning with those who attended the 10th annual Mount Zion Community Prayer Breakfast at the Mount Zion Convention Center.

Oberheim, the president and founder of Peacemaker Project 703, was the featured speaker at the event hosted by the Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce.

The Peacemaker Project 703 was created after Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim was fatally shot May 19, 2021, while responding to a domestic disturbance at a Champaign apartment complex.

Chris Oberheim was a Decatur native and was a member of the city's police force before taking a job in Champaign. His brother continues to serve in the Decatur department.

“I’ve heard her speak before and it’s always meaningful, but it’s probably more meaningful today than before,” said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, a Mattoon native. “Her message is very powerful.”

Moore Wolfe's slight change in perspective follows an Oct. 12 officer-involved shooting in Decatur that left two officers wounded and the suspect, Jamontey O. Neal, 32, dead.

Moore Wolfe’s son, Macon County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Wolfe, was among the officers involved in the Decatur shootout. He was unhurt, a status he shared with his mother via phone soon after the incident.

Also in the audience was Mandy Moore, who brought students from the Mount Zion Illinois CEO, an entrepreneurship program for junior and senior high schoolers.

“They learned the value of community and turning adversity into solutions,” Moore said.

Moore said she understands the students have their own struggles in life. “And God will meet us there,” she said. “We have to rely on our faith.”

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettlekamp greeted Oberheim with a hug after the breakfast.

“I want to support her because she is so supportive of law enforcement,” he said. “We appreciate all that she does.”

Peacemaker Project 703 provides support for law enforcement officers and their families through community outreach, reform and education. The number, 703, was Chris Oberheim's badge number.

For Oberheim, the support and strength runs deep through law enforcement and her faith. Oberheim said she finds strength each time she views the video of her eulogy for her husband.

“I woke up that morning and told the girls, today is going to be an epic day,” she said, recalling the day of the funeral after her presentation. “I had energy and felt good.”

Oberheim gave God the credit for her positive outlook. “We played party tunes in the car on the way over to the funeral home because we know that’s what Chris would have wanted,” she said.

The pain suffered through the weeks that followed the shooting was channeled into positive intentions, Oberheim said.

“We’re making a purpose out of pain,” she said. “Some of the most powerful moments in my life have come after losing my husband.”

Even the creation of Peacemaker Project 703 was an afterthought, prompted by the negative reaction to the image of her husband's killer, who was shot to death by a second Champaign police officer who responded to the call with Oberheim, shown on a local television station with angel wings and a halo.

Oberheim said social media posts encouraged businesses to pull their advertising from the station and instead put it toward a Go Fund Me account created for the Oberheim family. The family, in turn, decided to use the money to advance the call to action she made during the funeral.

“That’s how Peacemaker Project 703 came into existence,” Oberheim said.

The death of her husband came at a time when the family was already dealing with a health challenge involving one of their four daughters.

In May 2020, the child began suffering from debilitating headaches without a diagnosis. “No matter how hard I tried and how many things we attempted, I could not fix her,” said Oberheim, who has a medical background as a nurse practitioner.

After more than two years of hospital and doctor visits, the child recently underwent a surgery to remove a cyst in her brain. Oberheim became emotional as she shared a photo of the daughter in a hospital bed offering a thumbs up and news that she recently under went surgery. While it is still early, Oberheim said the prognosis is good.

Throughout her recent life challenges, Oberheim said she would hear the words “Fear not” in her head.

She often wondered why those words kept resonating in her thoughts, eventually finding her answer in the Bible. The verse, Isaiah 41:10, reads: “Fear not for I am with you ... I will strengthen you. I will help you.”

Oberheim said she continues to use the same encouragement, as well as God’s direction, while continuing to use a tragic event to bring positive change and support for police and other first responders.