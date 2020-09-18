Watch now: Will, Kankakee counties see COVID mitigations lifted

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Will and Kankakee counties can again allow for indoor dining and drinking at bars and restaurants as the region saw its COVID-19 test positivity rate decrease Friday.

The counties, which make up Region 7 of the state’s reopening plan, had been under increased mitigations — including limited capacity indoors and the restrictions for restaurants and bars — for about three weeks. Those mitigations were triggered when the region’s positivity rate topped 8 percent.

Per the latest figures released Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health, the positivity rate in the region decreased to 5.6 percent, which marked the third day below 6.5 percent.

In Region 4, which includes the Metro East area on the Missouri border near St. Louis, the rate dipped another half point to 8 percent. It first topped 8 percent on Aug. 11, and after the region’s positivity rate failed to decrease, added mitigations including closure of indoor dining and drinking took effect at the beginning of the month.

The region will still need to decrease to 6.5 percent for three days before added mitigations can be lifted and it can reenter Phase 4 of the reopening plan like the rest of the regions.