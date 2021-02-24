Watch now: Without 217 area code, your call will not be completed as dialed starting Saturday

DECATUR — Sometime during the early hours of Saturday, Feb. 27, making a phone call in parts of Central Illinois will take a little longer.
The 217 area code will need to be added to each call, text or fax made. The 447 area code will be given to new phone numbers beginning March 27.
Telephone companies are in charge of communicating the area code changes with their customers.
“People may hear it in passing, but people actually pay attention the first time they dial seven digits and the call doesn’t go through,” said George Light, engineering analyst with the Illinois Commerce Commissions. “It’s a pretty quick learning curve.”
Local calls now will need all 10 digits, including the area code. Long-distance calls will be preceded with 1, then the 10-digit telephone number.
The plan to add a new area code number dates back to 2006, according to Heidi Wayman, North American Numbering Plan administrator manager.
“We did not need to start adding the new area code until recently,” she said.
Wayman said starting Saturday, if the area code is not dialed along with the seven-digit phone number, the call will not be completed.
“You’ll get a recorded announcement telling you you must hang up and dial the area code for your call to be complete,” she said.
Any communication device — including fax machines, automatic alarm and security systems, medical alert devices and telephones — using direct phone numbers will need to be programmed to dial the 10-digit numbers.
Since most callers have the option of one-touch dialing, their list of contacts will need to be updated.
“If people have seven digits in those auto-dialers, then you have to add the 217,” Light said. “The call won’t go through.”
Wayman said phone providers are ready to distribute the new phone numbers.
“But the in-service date is when they can actually start putting customers on that new area code and telephone number,” she said.
One of the concerns Wayman has heard from customers is about long-distance charges.
“You have to dial the area code, but it does not impact any of the cost,” she said. “Whatever is a local call today will remain a local call. It is still local even though you are dialing a new area code. It doesn’t impact those rates.”
The new changes will not affect emergency numbers, including 911 and 211.
“Anything that was reached other than by dialing a seven-digit number is unaffected,” Light said.
Central Illinois and the 217 area are among the few regions in the country late in accepting the 10-digit phone numbers.
Dave Schrock, Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce director of membership and marketing, moved from Oregon to Decatur 15 years ago.
“We had to put the area code in with the phone number there anyway,” he said. “So every number I put in my phone, I already do 217.”
The Chamber of Commerce partners with organizations and businesses providing advocacy, workforce and everyday needs.
“We are in direct contact with the business world,” Schrock said.
With nearly 1,000 contacts listed in his cellphone, Schrock is prepared for the changes. “Everyone has the area code,” he said about his contacts. “That would be a mess.”
