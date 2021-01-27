Watch now: Witness describes hit-and-run Wednesday that caused a car to strike a Decatur home

DECATUR— A hit-and-run accident around noon Wednesday led to a home being struck in the 1700 block of West Grand Avenue.

An eyewitness described seeing a silver Subaru heading east on Grand Avenue collide with a black sedan that was pulling out of a side street. The Subaru swerved to avoid the sedan, but ultimately struck its side, causing the Subaru to go up into a yard and slam into a house.

The sedan then fled north on Dennis Avenue, according to the witness.

Tire tracks were imprinted in the snow of the front yard Wednesday afternoon, leading to a damaged chunk of the house.

Homeowner Michael Lipowsky, who was out of town at the time of the incident, said he received a phone call around 12:30 p.m. from the Decatur Fire Department about a car crashing into his house. A family member went to the house and found the impact of the crash "jarred the house so much that all the kitchen cabinet doors flew open," Lipowsky said.

"That caught me by surprise, of course," he said. "Now we're headed back to see if there’s anything that needs immediate attention and whatnot for repairs."

Battalion Chief Niel Elder said firefighters responded to the accident at 12:08 p.m. and no injuries were reported.