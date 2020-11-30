Watch now: Witnesses describe effort to save kids in Decatur fire; 2 hospitalized Sunday

DECATUR — Two passersby who smashed their way into a burning Decatur home to try and save children they feared were trapped inside tearfully told of their frustration and anguish at not being able to reach them Sunday afternoon.
The fierce blaze engulfed a three-story house in the 600 block of West Main Street near the intersection with Monroe Street. The Decatur Fire Department in a social media post Sunday evening said two children found inside were hospitalized. No additional information was released.
Karen Dodge had been passing nearby along with another driver, Amber Davis, when they noticed billowing smoke around 1:30 p.m. A woman they saw outside told them of children inside the home and Dodge also saw a terrified girl come charging out of the burning wooden home.
“She came running out covered in black and screaming and we heard this woman say there were kids in there,” said Dodge, 54, fighting back tears.
Davis said they couldn’t get in the front and dashed around to the back where a man they met helped them get inside.
“He picked up a rock and tossed the rock through a window and I pulled the metal screening and glass out and we reached in and unlocked the door and then we all went inside,” Davis said.
But the thick and acrid smoke was just too much as they tried to make their way upstairs in a building where they understood several families lived.
“There is not much you can do in a situation like that other than try to help,” said Davis, whose own home burned down 10 years ago. “But then we started to see the roof caving in …”
Dodge said they were forced back by the fire and had to flee for their own safety as the flames and smoke spread throughout the structure.
“But at first you just don’t stop and think — I just had heard people saying ‘baby’ and ‘kids' and, like I said, we didn’t stop and think, we just ran in there and we tried,” added Dodge. “But by the time we got in that backdoor the smoke was coming down through the walls and even the closets and we saw the flames start spreading through the roof.”
Both women said they saw at least one woman being given cardiopulmonary resuscitation in the backyard of the home.
Herald & Review media partner WCIA television reported that a 7- and 13-year-old had been trapped inside.
Heavy smoke poured from the building, which appears to be a three-story structure. Multiple ambulances and trucks, including a ladder truck, were on the scene around 2 p.m.
West Main Street was blocked to traffic at Monroe Street as crews worked in the area.
