Watch now: Witnesses describe effort to save kids in Decatur fire Sunday

But the thick and acrid smoke was just too much as they tried to make their way upstairs in a building where they understood several families lived.

“There is not much you can do in a situation like that other than try to help,” said Davis, whose own home burned down 10 years ago. “But then we started to see the roof caving in …”

Dodge said they were forced back by the fire and had to flee for their own safety as the flames and smoke spread throughout the structure.

“But at first you just don’t stop and think — I just had heard people saying ‘baby’ and ‘kids” and, like I said, we didn’t stop and think, we just ran in there and we tried,” added Dodge. “But by the time we got in that backdoor the smoke was coming down through the walls and even the closets and we saw the flames start spreading through the roof.”

Both women said they saw at least one woman being given cardiopulmonary resuscitation in the backyard of the home.