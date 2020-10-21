Watch now: Woman in her 90s becomes Macon County's 52nd COVID-related death

MACON COUNTY — Health officials on Wednesday said a woman in her 90s who had COVID-19 has died.

She is listed as the 52nd Macon County residents to have died from coronavirus disease since the pandemic started, the health department said.

Also Wednesday, 97 new cases of COVID were reported in Macon county. There now have been a total of 2,746 cases.

Statewide, 69 COVID-19 related deaths were reported Wednesday, a new single-day high since June 17, when there were 84, according to the Illinois Public Health Department.

While 42 of the deaths reported Tuesday came in people aged 80 or older, the death toll also included a male in his 30s, two females in their 40s, four people in their 50s, seven people in their 60s, and 13 people in their 70s.

The state also reported another 4,342 new cases of the virus among 66,791 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. That brought the total virus-related death toll to 9,345 among 355,217 confirmed cases reported since the pandemic began.