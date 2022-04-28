Watch now: Workers Memorial Day marked with Decatur ceremony

Similar events are held across the country on April 28, the anniversary of the 1971 formation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the federal agency that overseas and enforces workplace safety and health standards.
The Decatur event is put on by the AFL-CIO and Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly. About 100 people braved on-and-off rain showers to attend, including state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, and state Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur. Democratic congressional candidate Nikki Budzinski was the keynote speaker.
"It's about the dignity of work and I think it's about honoring working people that go to their jobs every day (doing) the best they can in sometimes dangerous situations and fighting to make sure their workplace is safe," Budzinski said.
Event organizers said it is both about remembering fallen workers but also to raise awareness about workplace safety.
"The more people that know that they have the right to say 'whoa, wait, this is not right, this is unsafe, I shouldn't be doing this,' the better off we are, the better off the company that's employing that person," said Lloyd Holman, one of the ceremony's organizers. "It's better for everybody."
The memorial was erected in 2000 and names of fallen workers were added starting in 2013. Some of the names date back to 1888.
Tina Betzer, who held a picture of her late father throughout the ceremony, said the inclusion of his name on the wall and the annual ceremony the reads each fallen worker's name ensures that people will always remember, no matter how much time has passed.
"Every once in a while when we have family from out of town come to visit, we drive by here, and it's just a way to remember him and his sacrifice," Betzer said.
Worker Memorial Chair Lloyd Holman reads the names of all Macon County workers who have died on the job on Thursday during a ceremony at the Workers Memorial monument to honor workers who have died or suffered illness or injuries while on the job.
Keynote speaker Nikki Budzinski, candidate for the U. S. House of Representatives in the Illinois 13th District, speaks on Thursday during the AFL-CIO Workers Memorial Day ceremony at the Worker Memorial monument outside the Macon County Courthouse.
Tina Betzer holds a photo in memory of her father, David "Paul" Betzer, who died in a 1973 chemical tank explosion in Clinton. Betzer and others gathered on Thursday at the Worker Memorial monument in Decatur for the memorial service in observance of Workers Memorial Day to remember and recognize all workers from Macon County who have died while at their workplace.
As bagpiper Griffin Coffman played in the background, Lloyd Holman, co-chairman of the Workers Memorial Day ceremony for Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly, read the names of Macon County workers who have died on the job.
President Lamarcus Williams introduced keynote speaker Nikki Budzinski, candidate for the U. S. House of Representatives in the Illinois 13th District, on Thursday at the Workers Memorial monument for a ceremony to honor workers who have died or suffered illness or injuries while on the job.
All workers want dignity and respect at work, and a fair share of what we produce. A union contract is the single best tool to ensure workers — all workers — have safe working conditions and earn a fair wage.
