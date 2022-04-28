Watch now: Workers Memorial Day marked with Decatur ceremony

DECATUR — David "Paul" Betzer grew up on the street bearing his family's name on the northwest side of town. He would later buy his childhood home and live there with his wife and five daughters.

But his life was tragically cut short by a workplace accident.

In 1973, Betzer, a sandblaster, was killed in a chemical tank explosion in Clinton. He was only 38.

All these years later, there's still not a single day that goes by where Tina Betzer doesn't think about her dad.

"We went on. However, it's been difficult," she said. "But he's in our hearts and souls every single day. He's with us."

Paul Betzer's name was among the 146 read Thursday evening at an observance of AFL-CIO Workers Memorial Day at the Worker Memorial monument outside the Macon County Courthouse.

The annual event serves to memorialize Macon County residents who died on the job and those who died while working within the county.

Similar events are held across the country on April 28, the anniversary of the 1971 formation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the federal agency that overseas and enforces workplace safety and health standards.

The Decatur event is put on by the AFL-CIO and Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly. About 100 people braved on-and-off rain showers to attend, including state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, and state Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur. Democratic congressional candidate Nikki Budzinski was the keynote speaker.

"It's about the dignity of work and I think it's about honoring working people that go to their jobs every day (doing) the best they can in sometimes dangerous situations and fighting to make sure their workplace is safe," Budzinski said.

Event organizers said it is both about remembering fallen workers but also to raise awareness about workplace safety.

"The more people that know that they have the right to say 'whoa, wait, this is not right, this is unsafe, I shouldn't be doing this,' the better off we are, the better off the company that's employing that person," said Lloyd Holman, one of the ceremony's organizers. "It's better for everybody."

The memorial was erected in 2000 and names of fallen workers were added starting in 2013. Some of the names date back to 1888.

Tina Betzer, who held a picture of her late father throughout the ceremony, said the inclusion of his name on the wall and the annual ceremony the reads each fallen worker's name ensures that people will always remember, no matter how much time has passed.

"Every once in a while when we have family from out of town come to visit, we drive by here, and it's just a way to remember him and his sacrifice," Betzer said.

Contact Brenden Moore at 217-421-7984. Follow him on Twitter at @brendenmoore13.

