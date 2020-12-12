'We are ready': Macon County health officials prepared for arrival, distribution of COVID vaccine

DECATUR — For the past nine months, the focus of the Macon County Health Department has been spearheading efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 locally. But it’s been doing so with an eye toward the day when a vaccine would be available.
“Our organization and community partners have been planning for this and we are ready,” Brandi Binkley said Saturday, a day after a vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer was cleared for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.
“This pandemic has brought a lot of devastation and tragedy for many people here and throughout the world. This vaccine brings hope for the future and for saving lives,” said Binkley, the health department’s administrator.
The announcement kicked off a massive logistical operation involving the federal and state governments, private companies and health care workers to quickly distribute limited vaccine supplies throughout the U.S.
In Illinois, the first shipment is expected to be 109,000 doses, or enough for 54,500 people because the vaccination requires two shots three weeks apart. Under the state plan, the vaccines will be distributed in the 50 counties with the highest per capita death rates. Macon County is 18.
The first group able to get the vaccination are health care personnel, then residents of long-term care facilities.
“Health departments plan and practice for mass vaccination on a regular basis,” Binkley said. “With COVID vaccine specifically, we have been attending all appropriate meetings with (the Illinois Department of Public Health). We have updated our local plan to reflect the guidelines and directive provided by IDPH and specifics for the actual vaccine being received. We have prepared for storage, distribution, training and administration. We have hired more staff and recruited more volunteers.”
The process also has included regular meetings with local partners, including local hospitals.
“This is a huge accomplishment in our fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Raj Govindaiah said of the vaccine, “These results are stunning.”
Govindaiah is senior vice president and chief medical officer for Memorial Health System, which includes Decatur Memorial Hospital, Memorial Medical Center, Passavant Area Hospital, Taylorville Memorial Hospital and Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
Officials at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital shared their optimism, too.
“HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital is very enthusiastic about the good news regarding the FDA’s approval of the COVID-19 vaccine. We expect to receive our allocation of the vaccine soon and have distribution plans in place with front line colleagues receiving the first doses,” the hospital said in a statement.
Govindaiah said the findings are encouraging, not only because of the high overall level of effectiveness, but also because these rates are similar across all ages, races and health conditions.
“One thing we’ve learned from the Pfizer data is that side effects tend to be minor and temporary. However, people who get the vaccine should be aware that they could experience fatigue, headache and chills for a short time after each dose. These side effects are a sign of a vigorous immune response and this response is what creates immunity to COVID-19," Govindaiah said.
“The results are a grand slam,” Govindaiah said. “Ninety-five percent effectiveness is beyond anything we would’ve expected when the vaccine trials began. This is a major step forward.”
Brinkley reminds the public that it will take a “significant” amount of time to get everyone vaccinated, and that residents need to continue taking the necessary precautions to prevent its spread until the vaccine can be adequately administered.
Trucks will roll out Sunday morning as shipping companies UPS and FedEx begin delivering Pfizer’s vaccine to nearly 150 distribution centers across the states, said Army Gen. Gustave Perna of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program. An additional 450 or so facilities will get the vaccine between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Initially, about 3 million shots are expected to be shipped nationwide. It was unclear exactly who would receive the first doses of the vaccine, though health workers and nursing home residents were the priority. Perna said health authorities would decide.
A similar number of shots will be held back for those recipients’ second dose, which is needed for full protection from COVID-19.
Perna compared the effort to D-Day, the U.S.-led military offensive that turned the tide in World War II.
“D-Day was the beginning of the end and that’s where we are today,” Perna said a news conference. But he added that it would take months of work and "diligence, courage and strength to eventually achieve victory.”
The first shipments are expected to leave Pfizer’s manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan, via truck and then be flown to regional hubs around the country. Medical distributor McKesson and pharmacy chains including CVS and Rite-Aid also are involved in local rollout.
In a key distribution challenge, the vaccine, co-developed with BioNTech, must be stored and shipped at ultra-low temperatures of about 94 degrees below zero. Pfizer has developed shipping containers that use dry ice, and GPS-enabled sensors will allow the company to track each shipment and ensure it stays cold.
The FDA’s vaccine director, Dr. Peter Marks, said the agency will carefully track any reports of reactions in the U.S.
“I think we still need to learn more, and that’s why we’ll be taking precautions,” Marks said.
The FDA next week will review a second vaccine from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health that appears about as protective as Pfizer’s shot. On Friday, the Trump administration announced it had purchased 100 million more doses of that vaccine on top of 100 million it previously ordered.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
