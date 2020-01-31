Weak weather system to move across Macon County this morning with patchy fog, light snow
Weak weather system to move across Macon County this morning with patchy fog, light snow

MACON COUNTY — The National Weather Service at Lincoln says a weak weather system will move across Macon County this morning, leaving a light dusting of snow and patchy fog.

Scattered slick spots are possible, the weather service said. Fog will linger in the area until 11 a.m.

A mix of light snow and freezing rain is also possible tonight, and minor accumulation is expected, the National Weather Service at Lincoln said.

