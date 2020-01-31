Weak weather system to move across Macon County this morning with patchy fog, light snow

MACON COUNTY — The National Weather Service at Lincoln says a weak weather system will move across Macon County this morning, leaving a light dusting of snow and patchy fog.

Scattered slick spots are possible, the weather service said. Fog will linger in the area until 11 a.m.

A mix of light snow and freezing rain is also possible tonight, and minor accumulation is expected, the National Weather Service at Lincoln said.

