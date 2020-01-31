Weak weather system to move across Macon County this morning with patchy fog, light snow

7 Day Forecast
MACON COUNTY — The National Weather Service at Lincoln says a weak weather system will move across Macon County this morning, leaving a light dusting of snow and patchy fog.
Wintry mix of light snow & freezing rain possible tonight, mainly west of I-57. Scattered slick spots will be possible. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/V7F2LeS5W8— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) January 31, 2020
Scattered slick spots are possible, the weather service said. Fog will linger in the area until 11 a.m.
A mix of light snow and freezing rain is also possible tonight, and minor accumulation is expected, the National Weather Service at Lincoln said.
