Weather: More flurries possible in Central Illinois through weekend

LINCOLN — The
National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of hazardous weather throughout Saturday, especially in the morning.
"Snow showers today will bring upwards of one inch accumulations across the area. Brief periods of heavy snow showers could result in low visibility and slick roadways," meteorologist stated on the weather service website.
Saturday's temperatures will be at a high near 36 degrees. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The Midwest may experience another disturbance early Sunday morning, with an additional accumulation of light snow.
The weather service expects accumulations through the weekend to be between 1 and 2 inches, with isolated locations northeast of I-74 reaching up to 3 inches.
"Additional chances for snow continue into the week, with light snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning," the weather service stated.
February 23, 1914
13 inches of snow fell on February 23, 1914. This is the
in February in Central Illinois, and the most snow to fall in a calendar day or a 24-hour period. See the highest snowfall newspaper clipping.
Big snow, big news
The January 13, 1927 snowfall was big news for the
Decatur Herald.
January 13, 1927
11 inches of snow fell on January 13, 1927. See the newspaper clipping from the
The Pantagraph.
October 23, 1929
2.7 inches of snow fell on October 23, 1929. The photo caption from
reads, "Winter cast its first blanket of snow this year over the city Wednesday, and The Pantagraph cameraman, perched on the top floor of the Peoples bank building, caught a view of the white-topped business houses. The above picture is a view of the southeast section of the downtown district. It was the earliest snowfall here in 13 years." The Pantagraph
A rare second photograph
The photo caption from
reads, "And snow visited Illinois Wesleyan university, too. Miss Marilla McCoy, I. W. U. student, and Miss Bessie Louise Smith of the music school faculty were commenting on it when the photographer noticed them beside the snow covered entrance of the university at Main Street." The Pantagraph
Traces of snow in May
May holds several records for traces of snow: May 3 and 4, 1917; May 2, 1929; May 1, 1940; May 11, 1952. See a newspaper clipping from the
Decatur Herald.
Looking for more?
Discover family history, remember special events and learn more about your hometown with our digital archives.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!