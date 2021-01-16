Weather: More flurries possible in Central Illinois through weekend

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of hazardous weather throughout Saturday, especially in the morning.

"Snow showers today will bring upwards of one inch accumulations across the area. Brief periods of heavy snow showers could result in low visibility and slick roadways," meteorologist stated on the weather service website.

Saturday's temperatures will be at a high near 36 degrees. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

The Midwest may experience another disturbance early Sunday morning, with an additional accumulation of light snow.

The weather service expects accumulations through the weekend to be between 1 and 2 inches, with isolated locations northeast of I-74 reaching up to 3 inches.

"Additional chances for snow continue into the week, with light snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning," the weather service stated.

