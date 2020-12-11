Weather prompts Friday session of Trees on the Tees in Decatur to be postponed

DECATUR — Trees on the Tees for Friday has been canceled due to weather conditions. The event will be rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Reservation times will remain the same. New tickets will not need to be distributed. Guest should bring their original tickets.

For those unable to reschedule, call the Decatur Park District office at 217-422-5911 during regular office hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday for refund options.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

