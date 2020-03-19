Weather service: Hail, strong winds expected with evening storms today

MACON COUNTY— Thunderstorms are expected to include small amounts of hail Thursday morning with damaging winds and large hail in the evening, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

The weather service said showers and thunderstorms during the day will be mainly before 4 p.m. with gusts reaching 32 mph and rainfall amounts accumulating between a half and three quarters of an inch.

A hazardous weather outlook report an isolated tornado is also possible this evening for portions of central Illinois and west central Illinois.

