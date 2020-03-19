Weather service: Hail, strong winds expected with evening storms today

7 Day Forecast
MACON COUNTY— Thunderstorms are expected to include small amounts of hail Thursday morning with damaging winds and large hail in the evening, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
8:40 am -- Rain and scattered thunderstorms are spreading northeast into central Illinois. Locally heavy rain and possibly some small hail along the leading edge. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/M4qF4RGPhi— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) March 19, 2020
The weather service said showers and thunderstorms during the day will be mainly before 4 p.m. with gusts reaching 32 mph and rainfall amounts accumulating between a half and three quarters of an inch.
Severe storms and heavy rainfall possible today and this evening. Severe storm outlooks and a Flash Flood Watch have been posted. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/xkDmlsOxh7— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) March 19, 2020
A hazardous weather outlook report an isolated tornado is also possible this evening for portions of central Illinois and west central Illinois.
