Weather service: Minor flooding to develop in Monticello

MACON COUNTY — Minor flooding is expected Friday in Piatt County, according to Meteorologist Scott Baker.

Excess rain has caused water levels in the Sangamon River to cross over into a flood stage that will rise to 14 feet in Monticello, Baker said. The river is expected to crest around 19 feet overnight and into Saturday.

"There's a possibility of a couple of the western points climbing toward or just over flood stage," Baker said. The Sangamon River flows through Macon County and into Lake Decatur.

The National Weather Service at Lincoln said skies will remain mostly cloudy with high wind gusts possibly reaching 35 mph during the day. Temperatures will drop to a low of 28 degrees Friday night.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Gusty northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph will create difficult travel for high profile vehicles, especially on east-west roads, the weather service said.