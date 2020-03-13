You are the owner of this article.
Weather service: Rain and snow mix expected across the Decatur region
Weather service: Rain and snow mix expected across the Decatur region

MACON COUNTY — A rain and snow mixture is expected to hit the area beginning late Friday night into Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

Snow accumulations of around one half inch are possible that will mainly be on grassy areas, the weather service said.  Temperatures Saturday will reach a high near 38 degrees with peak wind gusts of 20 mph possible.

The weather service said the mix is expected in portions of Central Illinois and West Central Illinois. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

