Weather service: Rain and snow mix expected across the Decatur region

MACON COUNTY — A rain and snow mixture is expected to hit the area beginning late Friday night into Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
Snowfall accumulations of 0.5 to 1.5 inches will be possible along & north of a Jacksonville to Danville line, mainly on grassy areas. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/Y5DtIV3au9— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) March 13, 2020
Snow accumulations of around one half inch are possible that will mainly be on grassy areas, the weather service said. Temperatures Saturday will reach a high near 38 degrees with peak wind gusts of 20 mph possible.
Dry & seasonable today. Rain/snow mix moving in late tonight through Saturday. Accumulations possible across north half. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/yhoQ5pDEVv— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) March 13, 2020
The weather service said the mix is expected in portions of Central Illinois and West Central Illinois.
