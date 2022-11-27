Weekend of shootings, one stabbing keeps Decatur police busy

DECATUR — As police continue to hunt the shooter who left a Decatur woman in critical condition Saturday morning, it turns out that was only one incident among a rash of violent events that left several victims injured and kept officers busy over the weekend.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the 31-year-old woman remained in “critical condition” Sunday after police had found her severely wounded in the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street at 5:52 a.m. Saturday.

Carroll told the Herald & Review there had been no arrests in the case as of Sunday, but detectives were busy working leads.

More trouble had flared earlier on Saturday, with patrol officers recovering a stolen gun, several live .45 caliber rounds and 13 spent 9mm shell casings, all scattered on the ground, after responding to reports of shots fired at 12:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of North University Avenue.

“There was also shattered glass in a parking lot where vehicles had probably been hit,” said Sgt. Brian Earles.

At 3:10 a.m. officers were responding to another report of gunfire, this time in the 500 block of South Haworth Avenue. Witnesses described hearing three shots and the sound of a car speeding off; Earles said police found one spent shell casing but no signs of bullet damage.

By 3:39 a.m. Earles said they were hitting the road again, this time to the 700 block of West Waggoner Street. “A driver told us he had been approached by a male wearing a ski mask and held at gunpoint; the suspect then took his car and drove off,” Earles said.

On Saturday afternoon about 3:45 p.m., two juveniles aged around 13 were detained after they had been caught firing a handgun in the roadway in the 1700 block of North Church Street. “They hit a house but nobody was reported as being hurt,” Earles added.

Sunday morning had seen no let-up in the pace of trouble. Earles said at 2:27 a.m. a 34-year-old man arrived at a hospital needing treatment for three stab wounds he suffered after being attacked. “He said he had been on Pershing Road, but we were not able to locate exactly where he had been on Pershing,” Earles said.

A few minutes later, a 21-year-old woman needed medical treatment after suffering a bullet wound to her left leg in the 1600 block of East William Street.

“And at 2:43 a.m. we had another gunshot victim in the 3400 block of Dove Drive,” said Earles. This 17-year-old male victim had suffered what the sergeant described as a minor graze wound, and police recovered 28 bullet casings from the scene.

Earles said he didn’t know if any of the gun violence was related to each other or other violent incidents. “But it certainly has been a busy couple of days,” he added.