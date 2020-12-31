Weldon man dies in head-on crash in Piatt County

A 23-year-old Weldon man died Thursday morning in a head-on crash along Illinois 10 in Piatt County.

According to the Illinois State Police, a vehicle driven by Justin Slade, 34, of Urbana was eastbound on the highway at East 2150 North Road when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound vehicle driven by the Weldon man.

The collision occurred at approximately 11:38 a.m. Officials have not identified the Weldon man.

The vehicle driven by Slade rolled onto its passenger side in the middle of the roadway and caught fire. The second vehicle stopped in the right ditch and caught fire.

Slade was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. State Police said Slade was cited for improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

