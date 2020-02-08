West End Decatur car fire melts home siding, but doesn't spread

DECATUR — Crews were able to put out a car fire at a West End home before it burned through a nearby home, the Decatur Fire Department said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Crews were dispatched at 3:55 a.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of North Woodlawn, where they found the car in the driveway and some siding on the house were on fire. They extinguished the fires quickly. The car was a total loss, the department said.

Some siding and another car in the driveway were damaged. There were no injuries. Crews remained on scene for about 40 minutes to check for hot spots and investigate.

The cause remains unknown at this time, the department said.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.