West End Decatur car fire melts home siding, but doesn't spread
West End Decatur car fire melts home siding, but doesn't spread

DECATUR — Crews were able to put out a car fire at a West End home before it burned through a nearby home, the Decatur Fire Department said.

Crews were dispatched at 3:55 a.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of North Woodlawn, where they found the car in the driveway and some siding on the house were on fire. They extinguished the fires quickly. The car was a total loss, the department said. 

Some siding and another car in the driveway were damaged. There were no injuries. Crews remained on scene for about 40 minutes to check for hot spots and investigate.

The cause remains unknown at this time, the department said. 

