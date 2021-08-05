West Nile virus found in Macon County

DECATUR — A mosquito carrying West Nile virus has been detected in Macon County.

The Macon County Mosquito Abatement District reported the positive test on Wednesday.

Twenty-two Illinois counties also have reported the presence of West Nile virus.

Macon County traps mosquitoes at several sites for tests. Of 249 tests performed this year, only one has tested positive for West Nile.

While the risk of human infection is low at this time, the department advises residents to remove any standing water and take protective measures to avoid mosquito bites, such as using repellent, wearing loose-fitting clothing, and staying inside during peak feeding times at dusk and dawn.

Visit maconmosquito.org or facebook.com/maconmosquito for more information. To report standing water, call (217) 875-2722.

