 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

West Nile virus found in Macon County

Mosquito Larvae 6.1.18

Mosquito larvae and pupae fill cut of water taken from a drainage ditch along Greenswitch Road by a Macon County Mosquito Abatement field applicator.
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A mosquito carrying West Nile virus has been detected in Macon County.

The Macon County Mosquito Abatement District reported the positive test on Wednesday.

Twenty-two Illinois counties also have reported the presence of West Nile virus.

Macon County traps mosquitoes at several sites for tests. Of 249 tests performed this year, only one has tested positive for West Nile.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

We're seeing an alarming jump in COVID cases among teens and children in the U.S. Almost 72,000 young Americans caught COVID last week alone, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. That's an 84% jump from the week before. And five times higher, than the end of June. It's all happening right as the new school year gets ready to start. "We aren't out of the woods yet. But if we get vaccinated, and if we keep using science-based prevention strategies, we can be. We cannot let mask fatigue, pride, or politics get in the way of doing what is right for our students," said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. "Our children should not have to compromise any more of their educational experiences or time in school due to increases in community spread."Cardona emphasized the importance of getting kids back in the classroom this fall. Being there "safely" is also key. Just 10 states are requiring masks in class Illinois is the latest   while eight others say no mandates are allowed. The rest fall somewhere in between leaving it up to local districts to decide. 

While the risk of human infection is low at this time, the department advises residents to remove any standing water and take protective measures to avoid mosquito bites, such as using repellent, wearing loose-fitting clothing, and staying inside during peak feeding times at dusk and dawn.

Visit maconmosquito.org or facebook.com/maconmosquito for more information. To report standing water, call (217) 875-2722.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US to require COVID-19 shots for foreign visitors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News