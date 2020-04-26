West William Street apartment fire under investigation

DECATUR — A fire in an apartment building is under investigation.
Decatur fire crews were dispatched to the 2.5-story building at 601 W. William St. at 7:50 a.m. Sunday.
The fire was in a back apartment and brought under control quickly, the Decatur Fire Department said in a statement.
No one was in the apartment. Upstairs tenants were allowed back in after smoke was ventilated, the statement said.
The building is at West William and North Monroe streets.
