West William Street apartment fire under investigation

DECATUR — A fire in an apartment building is under investigation.

Decatur fire crews were dispatched to the 2.5-story building at 601 W. William St. at 7:50 a.m. Sunday.

The fire was in a back apartment and brought under control quickly, the Decatur Fire Department said in a statement.

No one was in the apartment. Upstairs tenants were allowed back in after smoke was ventilated, the statement said.

The building is at West William and North Monroe streets.

