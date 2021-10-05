What is that large pipe along the road in South Shores?

DECATUR — Residents and commuters should be aware of a sewer line project that will repair pipes and enhance waste water flow in Decatur and Mount Zion.

The Sanitary District of Decatur is working on the $9 million project that includes installing a new pipe liner and the rehabilitation of manholes in the major sewer line that flows along the South Shores Drive.

“The original interceptor was installed in the mid-1960s,” said Kent Newton, executive director at the Sanitary District of Decatur. “Over time, pipes develop small cracks and the joints can start to loosen or pull apart.”

The project will include the installation of cured in-place pipe lining that will extend the life of 17,000 linear feet of sewer line up to 100 years by inserting a long fiber tube with resin into the existing sewer and then curing the resin with hot water or steam, Newton said.

Newton said an above-ground temporary bypass line is being installed along the South Shores Drive and under the U.S. 51 bridge to divert the flow of sewage so that repairs can be made. Sewage flowing along Lake Decatur and from the east side of the Sand Creek Basin — which includes parts of Decatur and all of Mount Zion’s waste water — will be diverted through this line.

“Because the South Shores Interceptor runs along the lake, it is better to have the temporary bypass line run further away from the lake to avoid any potential leaks from getting into the lake,” Newton said.

There will smaller bypasses along the lake for sections of the sewer that connected directly to homes and after the project is over, the bypasses will be removed, Newton said.

Though most people are not going to see the direct impact from this project, Newton said the new liner will improve the conveyance of waste water to the sanitary district’s main treatment facility by creating a smoother line with fewer joints that keeps sewage in and groundwater out.

The additions and rehabilitation to the South Shores Drive sewer system is being financed through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund which provides resources necessary to build, maintain and improve the infrastructure of water resources.

The fund administered by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and partially funded by the United States’ Environment Protection Agency.

Newton said the project is expected to be completed in March.

