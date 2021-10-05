 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
INFRASTRUCTURE

What's that pipe along the road in South Shores?

  • Updated
  • 0
South Shores sewer project

A large pipe can be seen snaking its way along South Shores Drive in Decatur, dipping underground briefly under roadways. The piping is part of a $9-million sewer upgrade being undertaking by the Sanitary District of Decatur.

 SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Residents and commuters should be aware of a sewer line project that will repair pipes and enhance waste water flow in Decatur and Mount Zion.

The Sanitary District of Decatur is working on the $9 million project that includes installing a new pipe liner and the rehabilitation of manholes in the major sewer line that flows along the South Shores Drive.

“The original interceptor was installed in the mid-1960s,” said Kent Newton, executive director at the Sanitary District of Decatur. “Over time, pipes develop small cracks and the joints can start to loosen or pull apart.”

Decatur city-wide Cleanup Day planned

The project will include the installation of cured in-place pipe lining that will extend the life of 17,000 linear feet of sewer line up to 100 years by inserting a long fiber tube with resin into the existing sewer and then curing the resin with hot water or steam, Newton said.

Newton said an above-ground temporary bypass line is being installed along the South Shores Drive and under the U.S. 51 bridge to divert the flow of sewage so that repairs can be made. Sewage flowing along Lake Decatur and from the east side of the Sand Creek Basin — which includes parts of Decatur and all of Mount Zion’s waste water — will be diverted through this line.

“Because the South Shores Interceptor runs along the lake, it is better to have the temporary bypass line run further away from the lake to avoid any potential leaks from getting into the lake,” Newton said.

There will smaller bypasses along the lake for sections of the sewer that connected directly to homes and after the project is over, the bypasses will be removed, Newton said.

Though most people are not going to see the direct impact from this project, Newton said the new liner will improve the conveyance of waste water to the sanitary district’s main treatment facility by creating a smoother line with fewer joints that keeps sewage in and groundwater out.

The additions and rehabilitation to the South Shores Drive sewer system is being financed through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund which provides resources necessary to build, maintain and improve the infrastructure of water resources.

The fund administered by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and partially funded by the United States’ Environment Protection Agency.

Blessing of the Animals planned in Decatur

Newton said the project is expected to be completed in March.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Decatur man located

Missing Decatur man located

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man reported missing by family members has been located and is not in need of assistance.

Watch Now: Related Video

Facebook Whistleblower: 5 Moments You Missed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News