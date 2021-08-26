When is a dirty picture just a picture, and when is it a crime? Decatur child sex case has attorneys fighting over the answer

DECATUR — A child sex case involving a former Decatur teaching assistant and high school softball coach hinges in part on a fine legal point: when is a pornographic picture just a picture, and when is it a crime?

Matthew E. Krause appeared in Macon County Circuit Court arguing several pictures of his genitalia he sent to a 14-year-old girl were just that, pictures, and that charges of grooming a child for sexual contact and the sexual exploitation of a child against him should be dismissed.

Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith would not go that far in a recent hearing, and said a trial on both charges can proceed.

But he warned prosecutors that, based on a recent appellate court ruling, the charge of sexual exploitation is on shaky ground. The appellate justices had decided a case where a picture is simply sent with no other contact or context, and no mutual viewing of the image via social media or by other means takes place for sexual gratification between the sender and the recipient, then such a picture is not a criminal offense.

“So if at trial those are the facts as the facts come out, I don’t think there is going to be sufficient proof for the state to be able to prove count two, sexual exploitation …” Griffith said. But he also told Krause, 29, that no “virtual presence” between victim and offender is necessary to prove the grooming charge.

Krause, who was a teaching assistant at French Academy and coached softball at Eisenhower High School, was arrested in March of 2018.

Motions filed as part of the case said the child told police about the picture Krause had sent, at her request, while detectives were investigating allegations of inappropriate behavior by Eisenhower girls’ basketball coach Dylan W. Nunn involving the same student.

Nunn, 30, was later charged with two counts of indecent solicitation/aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child and two counts of grooming. Both Nunn and Krause have consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The motion to dismiss the charges against Krause was heard in court on Tuesday. Defense attorney Hugh Rowden said, apart from the pictures, there was no evidence of Krause and the student having any inappropriate contact.

He then cited the appellate court decision, known as the People v. White, which ruled a teacher who sent a student 11 pictures of her partially uncovered breasts was not guilty of sexual exploitation of a child.

Referring to the pictures Krause sent to the girl’s phone, Rowden added: “The allegation is that a photograph was sent virtually to this person, and the White case says that is not an offense.”

Special prosecutor Kate Kurtz disagreed, pointing out that multiple pictures of male genitalia compared to pictures of a partially uncovered breast in the White case is hardly comparable.

She said legislators who wrote the laws did not intend to allow adults to bombard children with sexual images of themselves. “If that is what the legislature intended, then any adult could send a photograph or video of their ‘sex organs’ via Snap, text messaging, Instagram, TikTok or any other of the many apps used to communicate without any criminal consequence,” she told the judge.

Kurtz said such a situation would “lead to absurd results.”

The case against Krause is now set for a jury trial January 11, while Nunn is due to face trial December 14.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.