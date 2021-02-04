 Skip to main content
When will snow start falling in Central Illinois? Let's look at the forecast
When will snow start falling in Central Illinois? Let's look at the forecast

LINCOLN — Get ready for more flakes. 

Snow is predicted to fall Thursday evening following a possible morning period of mixed precipitation including snow and freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln

The weather service said the wintry mixture is possible Thursday morning east of the Interstate 55 corridor before changing into all rain by midday, and changing again to all-snow into the evening after a strong cold front moves through the area.

Weather officials predict less than 1 inch of snow is likely to fall. Wind gusts are expected to reach 33 mph during the day and up to 40 mph into the evening. A low of around 18 degrees is expected Thursday evening with wind chill values between 3 and 13 degrees, the weather service says

The National Weather Service in Chicago predicts a low temperature of 2 below Friday night, with a wind chill of negative 20. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

