While increasing patrols in Forsyth, sheriff's office asks parents for help with problem of rowdy teens

FORSYTH — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking parents of teens who visit Hickory Point Mall on weekends to help ensure they don't cause problems at the mall or surrounding businesses.

Deputies have responded to a spike in calls for service at the mall and surrounding business in recent weeks, Sheriff Tony Brown said in a statement released Thursday. More deputies will be patrolling the area in response.

But parents can help, too.

"We ask the parents to make sure the teens are either supervised by a responsible adult or talk to them about being safe and responsible while they are out enjoying their weekend," Brown said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Herald & Review reported on Monday that the sheriff's office had met with Forsyth village officials and was considering ways to step up the presence of law enforcement. Brown said some parents were dropping off their children at the mall "like it's babysitting" and might be unaware of what the teens were doing until they were picked up. He described the trouble as mostly yelling, foul language and disruptive behavior.