Why are the emergency crews at Decatur Airport?

DECATUR — Don't be alarmed by all the emergency vehicles with activated flashing lights on the Decatur Airport runway. It's just a training exercise.

The Decatur Airport, in conjunction with local emergency responders, are conducting a full-scale triennial exercise Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Decatur Park District, the exercise is designed to test the airport’s readiness to respond to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The Federal Aviation Administration requires the airport to exercise the emergency plan once every three years.

This is a live role play event testing the resources of our local first responders, the news release stated. Due to COVID the airport will be using mannequins as victims this year.

